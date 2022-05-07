DES MOINES, Iowa — America’s largest skatepark is officially one year old.

Hundreds of skateboarders, scooter riders, and BMX bikers visited Lauridsen Skatepark on its one-year anniversary Saturday. While many of them came to the park because of the weather, Skate DSM also lined up vendors and food trucks to celebrate the milestone.

The organization said the skatepark is alreday having a large impact on Des Moines’ youth.

“When we started this effort, Des Moines already had a good core skate community,” said Tom Miller of Skate DSM. “To see the young kids that have become involved in the last year, seeing them come to the park, and watching those kids progress over the past year…it’s just been incredible.”

Lauridsen Skatepark will once again host the Dew Tour, a competition featuring the world’s best skateboarders, later this summer.