Lauridsen Skate Park Opens Friday

DES MOINES, IOWA — The newest addition to the Des Moines riverwalk will officially open on Friday – less than two weeks before it becomes an Olympic qualifying venue.

The Lauridsen Skatepark, along the west bank of the Des Moines River north of downtown, will open to skaters following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30pm on May 7th. The first skaters will be welcomed from 5:00-10:30pm on Friday night. On Saturday and Sunday the park will remain open from 6:00am until 10:30 pm.

The first big event for the park comes later this month. The ‘Dew Tour’ will takeover the park from May 20th-23rd. That event will serve as an Olympic Skateboarding qualifying event. Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut during the Tokyo games later this summer.