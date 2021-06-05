Lauridsen Fountain reopens at Cowles Commons in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lauridsen Fountain at Cowles Commons in downtown Des Moines has reopened for the season, just in time for the hot weekend.

It’s been more than 15 months since the fountain spewed water, which closes down each fall and remained closed throughout the pandemic.

While the fountain is operational, Des Moines Performing Arts is still working with its vendor to return the LED lights around the attraction.

“It will probably be a longer amount of time before we have every single light firing in all the different ways that they need to fire,” said Laura Sweet, vice president at Des Moines Performing Arts. “The LED lights are something that make the Lauridsen Fountain particularly special, so it’s going to be a bit of a process to get everything perfect.”

Des Moines Performing Arts expects to turn the lights back on in a few days.

Find more information about Cowles Commons here.