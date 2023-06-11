DES MOINES, Iowa — The Latino Center of Iowa is bringing the fun, film and fiesta this year for the Latino Film Festival.

This is the third year the Des Moines Latino Film Festival and Chicago Latino Film Festival partnered up to host the festival.

“Our goal is bringing the culture of the Latino community to Iowa, specifically, Des Moines,” Manny Toribio with the Latino Center Iowa said. “[We’re] really focused on doing what has been successful in Chicago the last 30 years, understanding what they have done.”

The five days of festivities starts on Tuesday at the Des Moines Art Center. More than a dozen feature films from Mexico, Europe, and Latin America will be shown through out the week.

A part of the selection of the films are from this year’s Chicago Latino Film Festival.

Each night has a theme including Pride, drive-in theater, horror and family night.

The last day of the event, Saturday, will also have a Q & A with the filmmakers and a block party style event with live music from local bands.

The Latino Center of Iowa says their goal is to connect Iowans to Latino culture and support international and local filmmakers.

Toribio said this event is a perfect oppurtunity for filmmakers to showcase their work.

“I think one thing that I take away is you don’t know what kind of big magic you’re working with people specifically the younger generation,” Toribio said. “They get a chance to come and see different types of movies, different types of genres and kind of get a feel that this is possible. You can start local here in Des Moines creating film kind of like what we’re doing here, and then get a chance to kind of tell the story that they have in their head and work into positions where they can get to possibly Hollywood or somewhere different.”

As times change, filmmakers are keeping up with the times. Toribio said some films have been made on iPhones.

“Success as far as the movie can can start from a small budget to a very large budget. It’s just understanding kind of the passion behind it. And that’s what these filmmakers are showing at an international level and also at a local level.”

The Latino Center of Iowa hopes to host another film festival in the state in the near future.

“It’s very targeted to the Des Moines area, but we want to continue to grow the exposure of the culture and the films to the rest of the state of Iowa and continue to grow upon that with those that have interest and love for media,” Toribo said.

You can checkout the full schedule of events on their website.