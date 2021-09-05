Overnight shooting is among recent problems at Des Moines bar, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation continues on Des Moines’ south side after two men suffered multiple gunshot wounds overnight.

Police were called to the High Dive Bar at 508 Indianola Road around midnight Sunday when shots were fired into a heavily crowded area. Two men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working on information from witnesses but no suspects have been arrested. While the bar and witnesses have been helpful in the investigation, calls to the High Dive Bar have quickly become routine for officers.

“It’s definitely a business that seems to be taking a lot more of police resources than other businesses around it. I think we’ve been out there 64 times since March. That’s something that gets you on the radar not only of the neighborhood but us,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police say the calls have ranged from fights and theft reports to loud noise. The shooting is the most serious report in that time frame.