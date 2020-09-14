Latest Items ‘Flying Off the Shelves’ During the Pandemic

CLIVE, Iowa — The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things about our lives, our shopping habits included.

According to market research group The NPD Group, in March and April Americans stuck to buying the essentials. That’s why we saw things like cleaning supplies and toilet paper fly off the shelves, but after that, it shifted to more entertainment or self-care items.

“Freezers were the first thing. Folks really got nervous about how long they would be home, and they bought freezers,” Nebraska Furniture Mart Clive Store Director, Tim Mullen said. “I mean they became gold, and quite honestly, they’re still really in lack of production. Those and refrigerators are both very difficult to find right now.”

Even smaller items like bread makers were gone in a flash according to the NPC Group. Next, it was home offices. Nebraska Furniture Mart said that’s an area of the home many never invested into before, but now with many working and learning from home, it’s a priority.

As we start to see this pandemic trickle into the winter, people are now starting to realize an upgrade to an entertainment set up isn’t a bad idea either.

“For the lack of better term, the man cave theory is surging. We’re really starting to see a run on home theaters. We’re really starting to see a run on TVs,” Mullen said.

Mullen added, he didn’t expect this. It’s surprising to see the resilience of the consumer, and their desire to spend even when we were in the heat of the most challenging times.