DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday.

Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch to an inch of snow across the state.

Here are some of the latest snow totals:

Waterloo: 1.3″

Algona: 1.0″

Gruver: 1.0″

Polk City: 0.7″

Des Moines: 0.6″

Snow Totals as of Thursday, January 5, 2023

Some clearing is possible through Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will hover slightly warmer than average in the low to mid-30s through Saturday.

Another weather system moves primarily south of central Iowa by late Saturday. Some of that system may push into southern Iowa, bringing some snow chances. The latest forecast data continues to push this system farther south, which would minimize impacts across the state. If southern parts of Iowa do end up seeing any snow, accumulations look relatively minor at this time (a dusting to an inch).

StormPath Saturday, January 7, 2023

After that system brings a bit of cloud cover and the potential for a little snow in southern Iowa, temperatures will be on the rise heading into next week. Sunny skies finally build in Sunday as highs reach the mid-30s. Temperatures rise to the upper 30s to low 40s through midweek next week.

7 Day Temperature Trend from Thursday, January 5 to Wednesday, January 11

In addition to more mild conditions, our weather pattern looks fairly quiet through midweek. Stay with WHO 13 and WHO13.com as the track of the Saturday weather system evolves.