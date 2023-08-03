DES MOINES, Iowa — The last teen charged in the East High School shooting that killed one teen and injured two others in March 2022 has pled guilty.

Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr., 18, pled guilty to second degree murder and two counts of willful injury. Sanchez was the last of the ten defendants to plead guilty in the case. Sanchez will be sentenced on Nov. 7 and faces up to 70 years in prison.

On March 7, 2022, multiple shots were fired from three different vehicles outside of East High School. The shootings resulted in the death of Jose Lopez-Perez, 15, and critically injured Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez Torres.

The nine other defendants, their charges, and sentencing dates are listed below:

Nyang Mai Chamdual, 16, pled guilty to first-degree murder. He will be sentenced on June 18, 2025 after he turns 18.

Romeo Perdomo, 18, pled guilty to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, because he was a juvenile when the crime occurred.

Alex Perdomo, 16, pled guilty to first-degree murder. He will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2024 when he turns 18.

Henry David Valladares Amaya, 19, pled guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. He will be sentenced on Aug. 24.

Daniel Hernandez, 19, pled guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. He will be sentenced on Aug. 24.

Manuel De Jesus Buezo, 18, pled guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. He will be sentenced on Aug. 24.

Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 19, pled guilty to one count of accessory after the fact, one count of person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, and one count of providing a pistal or revolver to a person under 21. He will be sentenced on Aug. 24.

Braulio Damien Hernandez-Salas, 18, pled guilty to two charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Kevin Isidro Martinez, 17, pled guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.