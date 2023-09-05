DES MOINES, Iowa — The last known Iowan who survived and witnessed the horrors of the concentration camps in Nazi Germany was laid to rest on Tuesday.

David Wolnerman died at age 96 on Monday, September 4, 2023. Wolnerman was born in Mondrzejow, Poland in 1927, losing his mother, brother and sister to the Nazi regime in Germany. Ripped away from home at age 13, David survived almost six years in 11 concentration camps. That includes one year at Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp where he worked in the gas chambers and crematorium.

He was liberated in Dachau, Germany on April 29, 1945 by American troops. He helped the U.S. Army after he was liberated and eventually moved to Munich, Germany where he met his wife Jennie Neier.

In 1950, Jennie and David moved to Cleveland, Ohio and David got a job at the World Publishing Company. Later, the couple would move to Gary, Indiana to open Roxanna Supermarket with his sister, Bluma, and her husband. David eventually retired and he and Jennie moved to Des Moines, where their son lived and grandson went to school at Drake University.

Over the years, he shared his story of liberation with schools and community groups with the message of, “forgive, but not forget”.

On Tuesday, his grandson, Rabbi Daniel Wolnerman, conducted his funeral service at Dunn’s Chapel in Des Moines.

“Holocaust survivors often had a complicated and challenging relationship with God, understandably, questioning how an all-loving God could allow this to happen,” said Rabbi Wolnerman. “My grandfather was not like this. Instead he was very practical. His philosophy was, ‘If God saved me, I should be thankful’.”

Wolnerman was buried on Tuesday afternoon after the service at the Jewish Glendale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Wolnerman’s honor can be made to the Michael and Missy Wolnerman Holocaust Education Fund in Waukee.

You can see Wolnerman’s full testimony filmed in 1984 by the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines right here.