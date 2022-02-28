AMES, Iowa — Monday was the last day of operation for the Ames High Pool. The pool is shared with Ames High School, and is operated by the City of Ames.

Rhoda Mansbach of Ames has been swimming here for 20 years.

“Several of us have been swimming that long here,” said Mansbach. “It’s a great form of exercise.”

“I’ve been doing this for probably about eight years now,” said Rich Polk, a regular swimmer here. “I’ll have to find an alternate venue so probably gonna go to Webster City or to Marshalltown to the Y.”

Demolition of the old pool will start March 1, when the water begins draining. Ames High will begin moving to the new building over the summer, and be ready to go for the new school year by August 1, 2022.

The City of Ames is planning to construct a new pool.

“The City Council has approved moving forward with the construction of an Indoor Aquatic Center at 122 Oak Avenue in Ames,” said Keith Abraham, Parks and Rec Director for the City, in an email. “The Center would include a 25 yard, 6 lane lap pool, a zero depth entry pool, with a current channel, a therapy pool, 2 different water slides, a walking area, multipurpose space, and party/meeting rooms.”

The project will require $10 million in private fundraising. If all goes as planned that new pool could open in 2024.