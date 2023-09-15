DES MOINES, Iowa — Later this month, UnityPoint Health is partnering with Black Men in White Coats to host a youth summit to get more Black youth interested in the field of medicine.

Nationally only around 5% of doctors are Black men, something that Black Men in White Coats aims to increase.

The summit is free to attend and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23rd. Children and teens attending the summit will have the chance to hear from medical providers all over the metro and be able to network as well as learn some medical skills.

To learn more about the Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit, visit the event website.