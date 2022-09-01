FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department arrested a man wanted in a sexual assault case against a child in the state of Nevada on Wednesday.

The Fort Dodge Police Department was contacted by the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team out of Las Vegas, Nevada because they believed a sex offender with arrest warrants out of Clark County, Nevada was residing in Fort Dodge.

Search warrants were executed at 130 Country Club Drive where the offender was located and taken into custody without incident.

Brett Anderson Knutson, 31, of Henderson, Nevada was arrested on three warrants of Sexual Assaults Against Child Under 14. Knutson is being held at the Webster County Jail on a $75,000 bond.