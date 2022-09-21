LAKE MILLS, IOWA — Less than two years after the Larson storm door company was sold, its new owners are shuttering an Iowa plant and two others, putting more than 300 people out of work. Fortune Brands announced on Tuesday that it will close the Larson manufacturing plant in Lake Mills, Iowa and layoff its 200 workers. The company is also closing factories in Grand Prairie, Texas and Senatobia, Mississippi.

Larson was purchased by Fortune Brands in 2020. According to the company’s website, it was founded 65 years ago in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Larson is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota. Fortune Brands released this statement announcing the firing of hundreds of its employees:

Outdoors and Security announced on Tuesday, September 20, that they conducted a reduction in force impacting positions across the organization, including the closure of three Larson facilities (Lake Mills, IA, Grand Prairie, TX, and Senatobia, MS). The decision was based on continued efforts to mitigate external economic risks, an assessment of the industry, and the evolution of the organization to best align with its growth strategy. This decision is not a reflection of the skills of the workforce. Rather, this is an opportunity to strengthen the organization and solidify the long-term value of the business. The company is committed to helping all of its displaced workers throughout the process. We sincerely appreciate all of these associates who have demonstrated remarkable dedication over the years. Fortune Brands