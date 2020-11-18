‘Large-Scale’ Law Enforcement Operation Conducted in Des Moines Metro Early Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together early Wednesday morning on a large-scale operation around the Des Moines metro in connection with a nearly year-long criminal investigation.

A statement from Sgt. Paul Parizek says the DMPD, United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and Iowa Department of Public Safety were involved and there is no danger to the general public.

No other details were released.

More information on the investigation and Wednesday operation is expected to be released later in the morning.