DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines International Airport will be busy throughout Memorial Day weekend. The airport is expecting a 23% increase in the number of passengers flying in and out compared to a normal weekend according to airport spokesperson Kayla Kovarna.

More people means everything will take a little bit longer. That’s why it’s important travelers leave extra time to get to their gate.

“There may be longer lines for security, for ticketing,” Kovarna said. “If you’re checking that bag, make sure you know when your ticket counter closes. But the biggest thing is just making sure you can travel with ease, stress-free, so we certainly advise that one-and-a-half to two hours.”

She said there are 176 scheduled departures from DSM throughout the weekend. That’s a 9% increase compared to Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

In addition to longer lines, passengers will be faced with a new entry route to the terminal. Crews recently finished a ramp taking cars to the terminal for drop-offs and pick-ups. It’s right next to the entrance for short-term parking.

Kovarna said everyone should closely follow all posted signs so they don’t get lost.

You can check the status of your flight here.