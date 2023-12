OSCEOLA, IOWA — Lakeside Hotel and Casino in Osceola, Iowa remains open for the holiday season despite ongoing drought conditions in Clarke County.

Earlier this week in reporting on the drought in Clark County, WHO 13 aired a piece of file video from the year 2020 that showed a sign outside of the casino reading ‘temporarily closed’. That video should not have been used. WHO 13 regrets the error and wants viewers to know that Lakeside Hotel and Casino in Osceola is open and welcoming guests.