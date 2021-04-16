Lakeside Casino, Driver Facing Lawsuit Over OWI Crash That Seriously Injured West Des Moines Police Officer

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A West Des Moines police officer that suffered serious injuries when his squad car was rear-ended while on the job last year has filed a civil lawsuit in the case.

Officer Jon Kaufman suffered extensive injuries while working on I-35 last November. Kaufman was seated in his patrol car on the shoulder of the interstate when he was hit from behind by another car.

The driver of the car, 61-year-old Jon Schwartz, is charged with drunk driving resulting in serious injury, reckless driving, and speeding.

Officer Kaufman and his wife are now suing Schwartz and the owners of Lakeside Casino in Osceola. According to the lawsuit, Schwartz began drinking at the casino at 3:00 p.m. and he continued to be served alcohol until the early morning hours of the next day – just prior to the crash that injured Officer Kaufman.

The lawsuit claims that in addition to being intoxicated at the time of the crash, Schwartz was driving more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 65, and he was watching a movie on an electronic device while he drove.

Officer Kaufman is seeking unspecified monetary damages.