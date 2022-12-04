BONDURANT, Iowa — A 36-acre lake and boathouse are coming to Bondurant as part of the city’s Central District Stormwater Improvements Master Plan that was approved in early November.

The master plan, which names the area as Central Park, includes the lake, a boathouse, a beach, a boat dock, several playgrounds, a skate park, trails, a community building, and an ice rink. Central Park will be located on the southeastern corner of Highway 65 and Grant Street South.

As part of the project, Grant Street South will be realigned for safety, due to the increase of traffic between Highway 65 and I-80.

Photos courtesy of the City of Bondurant.

Three play experiences are included in the plan. A splash pad and a small nature-based playground will be placed near the main gateway of the park and a larger playground will be placed near the boathouse.

A trail system will extend along Mud Creek with loops and a wooded walkthrough. The trail system will be connected to the Gay Lea Wilson Trail. In total, the plan includes over three miles of paths and trails throughout the park

The final design for Central Park and the realignment of Grant Street South is anticipated to be released in 2024. According to the master plan the project will cost an estimated $78,049,890.