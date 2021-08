INDIANOLA, Iowa – When the Iowa DNR opened the outlet tube to drain Lake Ahquabi on July 16 we knew we would be back with Drone13 to see the lake as it dried.

There are still some small areas of water and lots of cracked mud between that remaining water and the shore. Buzzards are helping keep the site clean.

The two year project to restore the lake and remove the gizzard shad is now well underway. The campground is now closed but the rest of the park remains open.