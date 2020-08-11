Lack of Power, Phone Service Forces Some DOT Locations to Close Tuesday

ANKENY, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Transportation says several of its driver service centers will be closed Tuesday because of a lack of power from Monday’s storms.

Customers could also have a hard time reaching the DOT because phone outages. The main customer service center phones are also down and live agents won’t be available in the DOT’s online chat. The automated portion of the chat can still answer many customer questions.

The locations impacted by closures are:

Ames

Ankeny (including Motor Carrier and Vehicle Services)

Burlington

Cedar Rapids

Des Moines (River Place)

Dubuque

Marshalltown

Waterloo

If you had an appointment scheduled for Tuesday you can reschedule here.

Some county treasurer’s offices were also impacted by the storm and are closed Tuesday as well. Reach out before going to the office.