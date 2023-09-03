ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — As the 2023 season winds down at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park, they are celebrating the first season of the rebuilt classic “Legend” roller coaster. This year marks the completion of a rebuild of the coaster, from the foundation up with all new wood, and machinery. The Park raised several million dollars to complete the project.

“So this is only one of about a handful of John A Miller patented roller coasters that still exist today,” said Jon Pausley, the CEO of the Arnolds Park Amusement Park. “It started in the 1920’s, and a full refurbishment has taken place, which means none of the original parts are here but it’s the original design, the original layout and original track.”

The Coaster has gained “Landmark Status,” by the American Coaster Enthusiasts Organization. They’ve place a marker in the park to let people know of this status. The Legend is now on the bucket list for may coaster lovers to come to Iowa to ride the rails. Also the Amusement Park has also undergone improvements.

“If you have not stepped foot on this property in the last five years, it’s a completely different place than it was five years ago,” said Pausley. “There are all new plantings and beautification, there’s a new promenade entryway coming off of the boardwalk. There’s a brand new, multi million dollar stage for music on Saturday nights and paid concerts with new concession stands. There’s a brand new boardwalk and Lake street right behind me a beautiful pedestrian walkway.”

Also on the final weekend for the Amusement Park operating this season, is the Iowa Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Inductions. The Hall of Fame is located is a building with some of the vintage rides at the Amusement Park, and the Great Lakes Maritime Museum.

This year’s inductees in the Band Category include, House of Large Sizes, the Mercurys, the Rathbones, Renegade, and Tracterz.

The Radio DJ being inducted this year is Jamie Grout, of the Morning Jolt on Energy 106 in Newton. Grout also has worked in Ames, and Waterloo.

The Iowa Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Museum provides visitors with an in-depth look at Iowas rock music roots through exhibits and artifacts from bands, musicians, and radio personalities.