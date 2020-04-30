La Que Buena Hosts Weeklong Radiothon To Benefit Immigrant Families And Business Owners

DES MOINES, Iowa — La Que Buena, a local radio station in Des Moines, is helping raise awareness and funds for immigrants and small business owners in Iowa who did not receive stimulus checks or money from business relief programs.

The radiothon, titled Unidos por la Esparanza (united in hope) 2020, is bringing local Iowa and international Latino musicians together for an online radio concert series and fundraiser. Partners include LULAC Iowa, Dream Iowa, Latino Arts Initiative, Warren Morrow Latin Music Fest, FUSE DSM Your Chamber Of Commerce, and Lamar Advertising Company.

“After all the bad news that we hear on the news all the time. I think what people need is a smile on their face. And what’s a better way to do it then through music?” said Darwin Salas president on Panamerican Broadcasting.

The goal of Unidos por la Esparanza is to connect those who did not qualify for stimulus checks or small business relief programs with monetary relief.

“We fear that a lot of people in the community are not being supported and are being left out of financial aid that’s coming through for small businesses and for families. Sometimes those voices go unheard right and so we want to amplify that voice,” said Mónica Reyes director of Dream Iowa.

Every night this week the radiothon hosts live concerts starting at 7 p.m. Funds raised will be split evenly between the American Friends Service Committee and the Iowa Small Business Relief Fund.

“I think one of the biggest needs that this radio fund is accomplishing is informing our community. You know, get together the people that could help you and the people that need help,” said Salas.

According to the American Immigration Council there are 4,435 immigrant business owners in Iowa, together they generate $54.6 million in business income. In its most recent study, immigrants in Iowa also have $3 billion in spending power (after tax).

“I think that we just need to remember that united we are stronger, united we are stronger, and as Iowans I know that we care about our neighbors and brothers or sisters,” said Reyes.

In its third day, the radiothon has collected just over $18,000 in donations from individual donors, small businesses, and community organizations. To help Unidos por la Esparanza reach its $25,000 goal click here.