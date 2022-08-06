ANKENY, Iowa — Iowa native and former NFL QB Kyle Orton was kind enough to check in with us this morning WHO 13 News Today in Iowa Saturday while coaching at Fred Jackson’s youth football camp in Ankeny. He discusses the importance of chasing your dreams, developing a passion and the benefits of playing multiple sports and not specializing.
Kyle Orton preaching passion at Fred Jackson’s youth football camp
by: Justin Surrency
Posted:
Updated:
