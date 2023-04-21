IOWA — An Iowa original will soon be under the control of a Utah-based company. On Friday, the Krause Group announced its plans to sell Kum & Go to Maverik, a convenience store chain headquartered in Salt Lake City. The sale is expected to close in a few months, according to Kum & Go – bringing an end to 63 years of Iowa ownership and expansion.

What we know as Kum & Go today was founded by William Krause and Tony Gentle as a single gas station in their hometown – the Hampton Oil Company in 1959. Hampton Oil Company became Krause Gentle Corporation in the 1960s. In the 1970s the two founders combined their initials – K & G – to create the Kum & Go brand. The company grew steadily through the 1970s and 1980s then saw rapid expansion in the 1990s and 2000s.

Kum & Go currently operates more than 400 convenience stores in 12 states. That includes a single location in the state of Utah, home of Kum & Go’s new owner Maverik.

Company founder Bill Krause gave way to his son Kyle Krause to lead the family business in 2004. Under his leadership the Krause Group grew to include Italian wineries, an Italian soccer club, the Des Moines Menace and a massive environmentally conscience headquarters in downtown. Kyle’s son Tanner was named CEO of Kum & Go in 2020.

That portfolio is expanding again as the Krause’s work to bring a USL Championship soccer club to Des Moines that will play at new stadium that will serve as the anchor of an entertainment district proposed for the former DICO superfund site west of downtown.

That plan will move forward, Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders says, despite the sale of Kum & Go. Sanders released this statement after speaking with the Krauses on Friday:

The Krause Family and their Kum & Go convenience stores have a storied history in Des Moines and across Iowa. Their business success has been matched only by their culture of philanthropy with communities and organizations throughout the Midwest. While we’re disheartened about news of this proposed sale, we’re encouraged that Krause+ and Pro Iowa renewed their commitment today with the City of Des Moines to develop a professional soccer stadium, entertainment district and global plaza south of downtown near the former Dico site. We look forward to working with them as a strong community partner to finalize the details of this important and exciting addition to our city. Scott Sanders