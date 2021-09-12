Knoxville motorcyclist killed in rollover crash in rural Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A 22-year-old Knoxville man died after he crashed on his motorcycle in rural Marion County Sunday morning, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Highway G40 and Hoover Street around 1 a.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Colton Gunsolley was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Highway G40 when the motorcycle left the roadway before Hoover Street, entered the ditch and rolled over several times, authorities said.

Gunsolley was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered internal injuries and died at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident was not discovered by anyone until several hours later.

The Iowa State Patrol and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.