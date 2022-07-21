DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say the motorcyclist killed in a crash on the south side of the city on Wednesday evening was a Knoxville man. 39-year-old Jason Thomas Smith was hit-and-killed at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police say Smith was heading southbound on SE 14th when a northbound car turned in front of him and hit the motorcycle. Smith was taken to a Des Moines hospital where he died of his injuries.

His death is the 11th traffic related fatality in Des Moines in 2022. The crash remains under investigation.