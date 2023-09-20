MARION COUNTY, Iowa – A Knoxville man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making a threat against the Marion County Road Department.

Joshua Isely

Joshua Isely, 39, is charged with threat of terrorism and first-degree harassment, according to a news release from the Knoxville Police Department.

Police began investigating Tuesday around 7:44 a.m. after receiving a report about the alleged threat, which was made by Isely on Facebook.

The FBI, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion County Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation into the “terroristic threat” allegedly made by Isley.

Police arrested Isely outside his home at 1:56 p.m. After a search of Isely’s home and further questioning, Isely was booked into the Marion County Jail.

No details about the specific threat were released by police.

Isely is expected to make his first court appearance in the case Wednesday morning.