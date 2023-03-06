KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Recently President Jimmy Carter began hospice care. Carter served one term as President from 1977 to 1980.

One farm family near Knoxville had a connection to President Carter. Dude Hoehns was asked to do a commercial for President Jimmy Carter in his re-election bid in the 1980 election.

“My wife’s cousin got in on the Carter bandwagon when he was running in ’76,” said Hoehns. “Probably halfway through his term out in DC, her and another aide got married and we went out to their wedding.”

On that trip the Hoehns family got to tour the White House.

“Chip Carter, the President’s son took us around the Green room and all the different color rooms. We did get to hang out in the Oval Office and then they took it down in the basement to get a bowling alley,” said Brent Hoehns, son of Dude, and now a Knoxville Physician. “I didn’t get to throw, but my brother did, got Amy Carter’s bowling ball, got to throw that down the alley.”

Then after the family returned to Iowa, they got a phone call.

“Got a call in the summer or fall of ’79 and wanted to know if we do an ad for Jimmy Carter,” said Dude. “I know I wasn’t wild about it I guess we’ll see, she said they’ll be a crew come, you just pretend that they ain’t around.”

So the camera crews filmed while the family was chopping corn. The ad was meant to counter negative comments about the President after he embargoed grain sales to the the Soviet Union over their invasion of Afghanistan.

“I think that President Carter, when he decided to put the embargo into effect, he knew it was a just decision to do it. I know a lot of people think the farmers kind of took it on the chin but we didn’t go into a war over it,” said Hoehns in the commercial.

The crew filming gave the Hoehns brothers a chance to be on the commercial, helping chop the corn.

“When they were filming that day they needed somebody to back up the chopper up to the silage wagon,” said Brent. “You’ve never seen three boys fight so hard to be the one to put the pin and the hook that thing up. We were joking later we’d never seen any of you guys move so fast.“

Dude Hoehns said he supported Carter for re-election after his administration had a USDA program to help his farm, after a horrible drought in 1977, his crop was very small. The USDA loan helped him to stay in business. He paid the loan back within five years.

Both Dude and Brent have great admiration for Jimmy Carter, the man.

“I think if anybody looks back on Jimmy Carter’s life and can see what he’s done, not only as president, but what he’s done since then,” said Dude. “They have to realize he would be somebody that’s pretty good to emulate.”

“As far as character, as far as somebody who appears to lead a life of service is somebody who’s genuine,” said Brent Hoehns. “I would argue that is completely the opposite of most politicians today, kudos to Jimmy Carter. He wins the prize for that. I say great man.”