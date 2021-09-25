Knotfest draws thousands of heavy metal fans to Indianola

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Iowa is the center of the heavy metal universe on Saturday, and local legends Slipknot are the reason why.

Thousands of heavy metal fans flocked to Indianola for Knotfest, a music festival organized by Slipknot.

Around 30,000 people were expected to attend the festival at the National Balloon Classic Field, which is roughly twice the population of Indianola itself, Axios reported.

The one-day festival features 13 acts on two stages and will end with a performance from Slipknot. Other notable acts include Megadeth, Lamb of God, Suicideboys, Gojira, Trivium, Tech N9ne, Turnstile and Fever 333.

Knotfest has been a Slipknot tradition since 2012, but this is the first time the festival has been held in central Iowa.

Knotfest has previously been held in several different countries including Japan, Mexico, Colombia and France.