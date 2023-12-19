The search for a new offensive coordinator is on for the Hawkeyes. You at home can even apply too, if you’d like.

Nothing will be set in stone before the Citrus Bowl on January 1. However, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz offered some insight into when a decision will be made.

“There will be no decision until after the bowl,” Ferentz said. “I’m still flying by the seat of my pants, but I’ve made three phone calls — I’ll give you that little tidbit.”

“Hopefully get one more in this week and then we’ll return our attention to when we get back here. You’ve got to have some face-to-face meetings and those kinds of things. I have total confidence we’ll have a really good person here.”

As for the future of Brian Ferentz, Kirk said his intention is to coach the Citrus Bowl. However, that’s contingent on if Brian is still in the building.

“I think he’s intending on it,” Ferentz said. “We’ll know certainty next week. He’s got to worry about himself right now. That’s probably first and foremost on his mind. I’m not sure how he did coach for the last five weeks, but I give a lot of credit for that.”

As for what the head coach’s recommendation is for his son, there were no misconceptions.

“I’ll tell you this: If he gets a job tomorrow, I don’t expect him to be here. If he does, I might have to visit with him about that.”