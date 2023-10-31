IOWA CITY, IOWA — University of Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz has never announced a coaching change in the middle of a season, but on Monday it was done for him when interim UI Athletic Director Beth Goetz made public that she’d informed Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz that he would not be returning to the football team next season. The Hawkeyes’ offense under the younger Ferentz’s watch has reached the basement of college football for three years running and he won’t be back for an eighth season as OC. On Tuesday, Kirk Ferentz briefly addressed the news of his son’s imminent departure and what lead up to it. Ferentz says he isn’t interested in looking back, nor is he looking beyond this season.

Keith Murphy has more on the Hawkeye coach’s words.