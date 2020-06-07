Kinnick Stadium, Statue Vandalized Saturday Night

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Kinnick Stadium was vandalized as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.

KWWL reports several people spray painted “Black Lives Matter” and anti-police messages on Kinnick Stadium and the Nile Kinnick statue during the protest in Iowa City.

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek posted a picture on Facebook of a group of people surrounding the Nile Kinnick statue.

“So very sad tonight. Vandalizing the U of I hospital and Kinnick stadium. And now spray painting the statue of Nile Kinnick,” wrote Pulkrabek.

Members of the community came together Sunday to clean up the vandalism. Former Hawkeye football player Carl Davis said he and former teammate Jaleel Johnson were heading to Iowa City to help clean up the damage. Johnson condemned the vandalism at Kinnick Stadium.

“This isn’t what we’re trying to promote. We want change in a community we consider to be our home. Not to be vandalized by outsiders,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The vandalism comes after Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle was put on administrative leave after players spoke out against his behavior toward black athletes on the team.

Former Hawkeye Faith Ekakitie said, “Coach Ferentz is one of the reasons I committed to Iowa as a high school senior. He cares, and he gets it. However, for this program in particular, real change begins with @coach_Doyle and his Strength & Conditioning staff.”

Other players backed up Ekakite’s statements. Johnson wrote, “Coach Doyle is the problem in that building. And so is Brian ferentz. Things won’t progress until those two fix themselves. They know they’re a problem. KF isn’t. I respect coach ferentz wholeheartedly. It’s the other in the building,”

Doyle has been Iowa’s head strength and conditioning coach since 1999. He is the highest paid strength and conditioning coach in college football. Doyle spoke out Sunday to deny the claims of former players that he has made racist comments.

“I have been asked to remain silent, but that is impossible for me to do. There have been statements made about my behavior that are not true. I do not claim to be perfect. I have made mistakes, learned lessons and like every American citizen, can do better. At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments and I don’t tolerate people who do. I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved,” wrote Doyle.

Read Doyle’s full statement below.

Other complaints from former players about the program’s culture can be found here.