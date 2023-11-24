EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct who took the stand as a witness. We regret the error.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A jury in the federal case of Kim Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, has found her guilty of multiple voter fraud charges.

A day after final testimony and closing arguments were presented, the jury reconvened Tuesday in the federal courthouse in Sioux City and announced that they found Kim Taylor guilty on all 52 counts of voter fraud charges, which include the following: 26 charges of false information in registering and voting, three charges of fraudulent registration, and the remaining 23 charges of fraudulent voting.

Kim Taylor faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on each count. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Kim Taylor was first arrested on the counts of voter fraud in January, when the U.S. Department of Justice accused that she was involved in a scheme to “generate votes” in the June 2020 primary election while Jeremy Taylor was a candidate for U.S. representative of Iowa’s 4th District and again during the 2020 general election when he successfully ran for Woodbury County Supervisor of the 5th District.

Jeremy Taylor provided KCAU 9 a statement after the verdict, saying in part that while this wasn’t the outcome they wanted, he and his wife respect the court system for hearing her side of the story. Read his full statement below.

We are thankful many aspects of the background of this case were brought to light. While this was certainly not the outcome we were hoping for, we respect our court system that allowed the jury to hear my wife’s side of the story. We are thankful for our friends, family, and community who know us best and have stood by our side. While I plan to continue making decisions that are best for our county’s families, my first priority right now is to deal with today’s results as a private matter in order to be there for my own family, my wife and our children. Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor

U.S. Attorney Timothy T. Duax of the Northern District of Iowa also gave KCAU 9 a statement, saying in part that Kim Taylor’s actions “deprived citizens of their right to vote in order to benefit her husband’s campaign.” Read Duax’s full statement below.

“The right to vote is one of our most important constitutional rights. Ms. Taylor deprived citizens of their right to vote in order to benefit her husband’s campaign. Today, another group of citizens, fulfilling their civic duty as jurors, held her accountable for her actions. The guilty verdict is an example of how the justice system works to protect the voting rights of citizens, and ensure fair and honest elections.” United States Attorney Timothy T. Duax

The trial started on Nov. 13 with the final testimony and closing arguments presented on Nov. 20. Throughout the case, multiple witnesses took the stand, including some Siouxland officials like Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

During the trial, the defense claimed there was no scheming or fraud. They added that Kim Taylor has been helping voters for over a decade and that she has helped the Vietnamese community with documents that had nothing to do with elections, such as job applications.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors stated none of the witnesses gave permission to have documents submitted on their behalf, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors also accused Kim Taylor of obtaining plain documents that she filled out later, or that when she left the family homes, she would take those documents with her.

Jeremy Taylor was named as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in a trial brief in the case, but he did not take the stand during the trial.