DES MOINES, IOWA — A group of neighborhood kids pitched in to help clean up the mess this week after their newly installed park was vandalized twice. It happened both Monday and Tuesday evenings at Chesterfield Park on the southeast side of Des Moines.

On each evening, someone dumped three to five gallons of motor oil on the park’s painted play surface. Des Moines Parks and Recreation crews were called out on Tuesday and Wednesday morning to cleanup the oil with absorbents – a lengthy process. Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page says neighborhood kids pitched in to help.

“On the second night it happened, the kids showed up and helped us clean it up,” Page said, “Despite this purposeful, mean act of vandalism, these kids want to protect this park. They want to make sure its beautiful.”

Page says they were lucky to find the spilled oil and clean it up immediately before it could damage the all-weather playing surface. It would cost the city $30,000 to repaint surface, something that isn’t necessary yet. In the meantime, Page says he’s confident that Des Moines Police will find the vandals. He’s also confident in the park’s future.

“Our police department is really good. We figure they’ll catch these folks eventually. In the meantime we want to thank this neighborhood and these kids,” Page said, “The future is bright in this neighborhood for these future leaders because these kids are making sure that they protect their park.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism at Chesterfield Park is asked to contact Des Moines Police.