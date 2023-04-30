DES MOINES, Iowa — Kids were gifted free tackle boxes Sunday for the Iowa Wild’s Wild About Fishing event at Gray’s Lake Park.

Despite the wind and cold people came out to the event to enjoy some spring fishing. The Iowa Wild said the goal of the partnered event with Fleet Farm was to bring fans of the hockey team together during the off season.

“We had an awesome turn out today. It’s windy but I think it’s really great weather for fishing, we’ve had a bunch of fish that have already been caught, which is really fun. Everybody is sticking it out through the cold and the wind and having a blast,” said Sophie McGovern, events manager for the Iowa Wild.

Fleet Farm provided the free tackle boxes for the first 50 kids that attended the event.