DES MOINES, IOWA — WHO 13 is teaming up with the Des Moines Menace to help the Food Bank of Iowa. Buy two tickets to the Des Moines Menace vs St. Charles FC soccer game on July 8, at 7:00pm at Valley Stadium and three dollars goes directly to the Food Bank. Use this link to purchase tickets https://fevogm.com/event/KickoutHunger

The Menace are having a great season and you can make it even better by helping the Food Bank of Iowa on July 8th.