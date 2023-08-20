ANKENY, Iowa — A church, which had been located on South Ankeny Boulevard, has grown exponentially and because of that growth, the church opened its new worship center this weekend.

Keystone Church’s new building is located at 5525 NE Delaware Ave. in Ankeny. Sunday August 20 was the first Sunday the center was open. Volunteers directed traffic to get all the cars into the parking lot for two services.

“We are incredibly blessed in the location that we have,” said Lead Pastor Brent Minter. “We began to pray early on when we knew we’re going to have to build on, land in Ankeny is always on the outskirts, and we had an incredible connection and were able to buy some of the land that was developed by Kimberly from the Miller farm.”

Minter said the church site is 18 acres.

“We are thrilled to witness the realization of this dream we’ve had for four years,” said Minter, “Our new church building represents more than just bricks and mortar; it symbolizes the unwavering faithfulness of God to Keystone Church and we want to steward the growth God has given us well.”

The new building had seats for over 750 people for the two services. The total capacity for the worship center is 1,000 people.

“We are excited to share this blessing and create an environment that fosters meaningful connections and life-changing experiences in our community and city for Jesus,” said Minter.

Keystone church has also planted new churches in Illinois, and Michigan.