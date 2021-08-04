Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in 200-meter Olympic final

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Kenneth Bednarek of Team United States and Andre De Grasse of Team Canada compete in the Men’s 200m Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

TOKYO – A former Iowa community college athlete has won the silver medal in the men’s 200 meters at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Kenny Bednarek ran a time of 19.68 in the event Wednesday. That’s a personal best for Bednarek. He finished second to Canada’s Andre De Grasse, who had a time of 19.62. In third place was Noah Lyles of the US with 19.74.

Bednarek qualified for the finals with a time of 19.83.

Bednarek, 22, was born in Oklahoma but counts Rice Lake, Wisconsin as his hometown. He competed for Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa from 2018-2019 before he began his professional track career.

At the US Olympic trials, Bednarek finished second in the 200 meters and fourth in the 100 meters.

He is also scheduled to run at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Iowa time, in the 4×100 relay.