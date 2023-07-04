BOONE, Iowa — At Seven Oaks Recreation near Boone, they stay pretty busy in the summer months helping people with tubing on the Des Moines River.

“We put in at 10 and noon today, said Seven Oaks Manager Joel Bryan, “The noon launch will be the best, we pickup from 1 to 4 pm.”

Three busses departed Seven Oaks at noon, heading for Waterworks Park northwest of Boone. Here they were joined by dozens of others who brought their own transportation to both ends of the tubing ride.

“Our dogs are all too scared to be doing any nighttime activities for the fourth, so when you can’t go out and watch fireworks, you might as well drink on the river,” said Cat Roschford, of Ames. “It is just like the best time, because these routes are so beautiful you always get to see bald eagles on your route. You can see deer come down and drink out of the water, you see all the wildlife so it’s fantastic.”

The bus driver for Seven Oaks advised tubers to be aware of a quarter mile long sand bar, and that the head wind would slow down the tubes, they could compensate by getting lower in the water to let the current carry them.

“Usually its hot. Sometimes it’s just utterly cold like a couple weeks ago,” said Joseph Hofbauer, who lives near Huxley. “But it’s always a fun time specially, when there’s no traffic just go on for four hours to get to the Seven Oaks landing area on the river.”

“It’s relaxing, as long as you don’t mind being in the water with a little bit of fish,” said Kim Wilke, of Urbandale.

Seven Oaks Recreation also hosts snow skiers in the winter.