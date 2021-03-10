Keep Iowa Beautiful is Seeking Volunteers for ‘Pick-Up Iowa’ Event

DES MOINES, Iowa – The spring-like weather means the snow has finally melted and we can once again see the grass — and all of the litter that was hiding below the snow.

The Keep Iowa Beautiful organization is looking to sign up volunteers for its Pick-Up Iowa event. Groups can pick any area that needs some spring cleaning. While this is only its second year, organizers say there’s a need for this every year.

“Since we invented drive-thru restaurants and a lot of disposable stuff through the decades,” Tim Lane, program manager with Keep Iowa Beautiful, explains, “it’s just becoming more and more likely that our roadsides and our neighborhoods and our parks and our trails might have a tendency to have issues.”

When picking up litter during a pandemic, Lane says be prepared to come across personal protective equipment. While he says it’s great many people are getting out and utilizing the trail system, he’s noticed an increase in masks being littered.

Thankfully, Lane says there’s an opportunity to help with this and give back while also doing something good for yourself.

“Who can’t get behind keeping our state beautiful? Who doesn’t take pride in our state?” Lane said. “It’s something that we can all kind of get behind to do. It’s healthy, and it’s good that people are getting out. Maybe they just have to start adopting that favorite walk, their favorite trail, their favorite park and making sure that they step up to the plate and keep it clean.”

The Pick-Up Iowa event goes from March 26 and through June 30. To learn more or sign up, click here.