Karma Ultra Lounge’s Liquor License Canceled After Fatal Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division has canceled the liquor license for Karma Ultra Lounge following a deadly shooting over the weekend that left a man dead and two women injured.

The Alcoholic Beverages Division said the license cancelation came at the request of the bar’s owner, Jose Aquino. Karma Ultra Lounge can no longer serve alcoholic beverages due to the cancelation.

Sunday’s fatal shooting outside Karma Ultra Lounge on Merle Hay Road claimed the life of 29-year-old Sir William Bekish.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies responded to the bar after staff asked for help dispersing a crowd of around 500 people. Deputies arrived to the scene at 1:49 a.m. and reportedly heard gunshots being fired outside the bar.

Bekish was found with a gunshot wound to his head and two women were wounded, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it is looking into a “person of interest” in their investigation into Bekish’s death. Authorities have not named any suspects in the investigation but said they identified a person who “may be involved with the shooting.”