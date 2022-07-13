DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department are searching for a juvenile that went missing in the Raccoon River Wednesday evening.

According to a Twitter post, the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a young child going under water and never resurfacing in the river East of 63rd Street.

A water rescue team was deployed to search the river, but the child has not yet been found.

This is a developing story.