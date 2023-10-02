DES MOINES, Iowa – Jury selection in the trial of the second suspect in the Starts Right Here shooting is scheduled to begin Monday.

Bravon Tukes is accused of driving the getaway car for Preston Walls in a shooting that killed Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, at the education non-profit Starts Right Here in January.

Last month a jury found Walls guilty of lesser charges in the case — second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and assault causing serious injury. He had initially been charged with more serious counts – two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, willful injury, and criminal gang participation.

Tukes is facing the same charges Walls was first charged with.

Tukes’ defense team filed a motion stating they plan to call Walls to the witness stand during the trial and they want him in plain clothes, not prison garb or in chains.

Jury selection is expected to take two to three days.