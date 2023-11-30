DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines man who hosted a post-prom party where an altercation led to a shooting that injured three teens has been found guilty by a jury of maintaining a Disorderly House.

Authorities accused Jeffrey Stickel of knowingly allowing teens to consume alcohol during a party he hosted at his home following the Roosevelt High School prom in May 2022. During that party, two men – Terrance Johnson-Rawls and Jaren Rhoden – are alleged to have started an altercation that led to three partygoers being shot. Rhoden pled guilty to Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and was given a ten-year sentence. Jaren Rhoden is scheduled to go on trial for the same charge in February 2024.

On Wednesday a Polk County jury convicted Stickel. He will be sentenced on December 14th. He could face up to 30 days in jail or just a fine. Stickel and his wife are still the subject of two lawsuits filed by the teens who were injured in the shooting.