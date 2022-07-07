The first half of June brought several days with cool and rainy weather, but it wasn’t enough to keep Iowa from seeing another month of below average precipitation. On the temperature side, heat returned once the rain stopped, and Des Moines recorded ten days in the 90s.

Des Moines Temperatures and Precipitation

Overall temperatures were above average and precipitation was below average. There were two days that had more than a half inch of rain and those two days made up two-thirds of the total rain Des Moines saw in June. There was a total of 3.10″ of rain, which was 2.16″ below average.

Drought Progression

Between May 31 and June 28 Iowa’s drought got worse, as expected. Over the span of one month the total drought area increased by nearly 20 percent (includes abnormally dry-exceptional drought).

In the most recent drought monitor, abnormally dry conditions were observed in SW Iowa for the first time since mid-March. What is more alarming, though, is the strengthening drought in NW Iowa. For the first time since August 2021, part of Iowa is categorized under extreme drought.





Some of these areas in the NW part of the state are 6-8″ below average for precipitation this year. Meanwhile, a few counties in central Iowa are 2-5″ above average for precipitation.

The graphic below was generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet and shows the precipitation departure from average for many sites across the state from January 1st-June 30th, 2022.

What’s ahead for the rest of July?

So far in July, Iowa has experienced slightly above-average temperatures and precipitation, and while the Climate Prediction Center expects the above-average temperatures to continue, precipitation trends are leaning toward below-average.

