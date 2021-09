DES MOINES, Iowa — A judge’s order temporarily blocking Iowa’s ban on mask mandates in school is staying in place for at least another two weeks.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pratt issued the initial 14-day temporary restraining order on Sept. 13. On Monday, Pratt extended the order until Oct. 11, when the request for a preliminary injunction will be ruled on.

The lawyer representing Gov. Kim Reynolds had requested that the order be allowed to expire.