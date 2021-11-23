Judge to hear request to lower bond for teens charged with murdering Fairfield teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The two Fairfield teenagers charged with murdering their high school Spanish teacher will be in court Tuesday as the judge in the case considers motions filed to reduce their bond.

Bond for Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16, is currently set at $1 million each.

Tuesday afternoon a judge will hold a hearing for bond reduction, which was requested by attorneys for both. They say their bond should be lowered since they have no prior criminal record.

Prosecutors have already filed their resistance to the motion, saying in each teen’s case, “The defendant is charged with a brutal murder. The defendant has made numerous statements indicating his involvement which include his state of mind at, before, and after the commission of the crime. No conditions of release supervision would provide for the safety or welfare of any community in which he resides. Such safety and welfare concerns far outweigh any other consideration to be given to the defendant. Any promise of home supervision is particularly insufficient since this crime occurred while the defendant was residing at home presumably under the supervision of his parents and the support of his family.”

Police say the two students plotted and then carried out the murder of Nohema Graber, a teacher at Fairfield High School, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on November 2. Authorities say she died from trauma to the head and then the two tried to hide her body.

Police say social media posts show how Miller and Goodale planned to attack Graber.

Family members reported Graber missing the following morning and her body was discovered later that day.

Neither of the suspects has entered a plea in the case yet and the official arraignment for the two is scheduled for November 29th.