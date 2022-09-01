Willard Miller appears in court on May 6, 2022 for a hearing on whether his murder case will be transferred to juvenile court. (WHO 13)

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A new trial date has been scheduled for one of the teens accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher in Fairfield in November of 2021.

The judge in the case filed Willard Miller’s trial information Wednesday, pushing the date to March 20, 2023. The case will be heard in Pottawattamie County after the judge previously granted a change of venue because of pre-trial publicity in the case.

A hearing is scheduled for November 2nd in Jefferson County for the judge to hear a motion from Miller’s attorneys about suppressing some of the evidence in the case.

Willard and Jeremy Goodale were both 16-years-old when law enforcement officials say they murdered Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. The 66-year-old’s body was found on November 2, 2021, in a city park after she was reported missing.

Miller and Goodale are both charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators said the teens studied Graber’s habits and ambushed her during her daily walk at Chautauqua Park, then dragged her into the woods where she was killed. They later returned to conceal her body under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties.

Graber died from trauma to the head according to law enforcement.

Both teens attempted to have their cases moved to juvenile court but were unsuccessful.

Goodale’s trial has been scheduled for December 5th, 2022. It was also moved because of pre-trial publicity and is being held in Scott County.

A first-degree murder conviction in Iowa carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.