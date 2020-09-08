Judge Likely to Rule on DMPS Temporary Injunction for Online Learning Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday marks the start of class for tens of thousands of Des Moines students online. It could also be the day Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) gets a ruling on a temporary injunction from Polk County judge Jeffrey Farrell that would allow DMPS to keep all of its classes online while a lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education proceeds.

Judge Farrell said he plans make a ruling by Tuesday, but warned he may take longer.

DMPS is suing the state after it was denied a waiver to start 100 percent online. It was denied that waiver from the Department of Education because Polk County doesn’t fall under the 15 percent COVID-19 positivity rate.

“We already have this on lock. We already have these teachers who are doing this. Why is it such a big deal that we are going online for a semester while we wait for a global pandemic to subside?” East High School teacher Natalie Niemeyer said.

The district says the biggest reason for needing to start online is because of its high schools, saying it is not possible to adequately social distance with the number of students enrolled.

While the district waits for this injunction, it is still unresolved whether or not the virtual school days will count towards the required number of hours they need to have each year. Gov. Reynolds warned last month that any school district who defies her at least 50 percent in-person learning guideline without a special waiver from the Department of Education will not have those hours count towards the number required from the state each year.

“I haven’t spent a lot of time looking into what the repercussions could be,” Niemeyer said. “Whatever is thrown our way we will deal with it because we are teachers and we care about our students.”

If the judge does not rule in DMPS’ favor for the temporary injunction, Niemeyer said she isn’t sure what the school district will do as far as possibly moving to a hybrid option.