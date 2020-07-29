Judge Joel Novak Dies at 80

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former longtime Polk County judge has died.

Judge Joel Novak passed away at his home in Des Moines on Sunday. He was 80 years old.

Novak was born in Rock Island, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1962 before being appointed by Gov. Robert D. Ray as a trial judge in the Fifth Judicial District in 1979. He served in that role until his retirement in 2011.

Novak presided over several high-profile murder cases over the years and the City of Des Moines’ franchise fee dispute.

He also enjoyed performing weddings. At times, he would perform eight ceremonies a week. He once said the only job he enjoyed more was finalizing adoptions.

Novak is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.